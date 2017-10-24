Navy’s Commodores jazz band includes former Franklin High instructor

The Franklin High School Band will welcome the renowned U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble in concert on Nov. 4 at the school, 810 Hillsboro Road.

Members of the community may request free tickets for the concert by clicking this link Request tickets here and completing the Google Form.

Doors will open at 6:30, and ticket holders are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled that the U.S. Navy Band Commodores asked Franklin High School to host a concert on their 2017 National Tour,” Franklin’s Assistant Band Director Jacob Campos said. “Our former Jazz Band instructor, Tyler Mire, is now Lead Trumpet; having our students see his journey from a young instructor to this role is an opportunity that proves what hard work and practice are all about. We would love all of the community of Franklin to be a part of this experience.”

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for more than 40 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. Led by Senior Chief Musician William C. Mulligan, the Commodores’ mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

The Commodores write and arrange much of their vast library of music. Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music and exciting jazz vocal arrangements, as well as fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.