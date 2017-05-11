NCAA Golf Regional coming to The Grove next week

The Grove, a premiere residential, club and golf community located in College Grove, Tenn., is set to host NCAA Golf Regional Championship Tournaments May 15 – 17.

Middle Tennessee State University for the first time ever was chosen to be one of this year’s six hosts for the NCAA Golf Regionals.

The selection comes from the availability of The Grove’s Greg Norman Signature Design golf course. After opening in 2012, The Grove embarked on a partnership with Middle Tennessee State University Athletics and Golf. Since then, The Grove has served as the home course for the MTSU men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Grove’s world-class golf course spans across the serene community landscape and includes a full staff with top-of-the-line amenities, such as The Manor House, a private clubhouse overlooking the course, with a professionally stocked Pro Shop. After placing a bid to host an NCAA Regional Tournament back in late 2014, a few months later it was announced that MTSU and The Grove were chosen as one of 2017’s six course sites.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the NCAA Regionals back to Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Oubre, head golf professional for The Grove. “The care and precision we put into our golf facilities has allowed us the opportunity to be a part of such an important event for the top collegiate golfers across the country. We’re looking forward to providing all the competitors with the most superior treatment and best golf experience possible.”

The MTSU Blue Raiders, who are ranked ninth seed in the regional, will be joined by 12 other teams for the tournament, including the top-seeded Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Clemson, Georgia, Missouri, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State, UCF, TCU, Troy, East Tennessee State and Harvard. The College Grove Region is considered by many the top ranked Region in the Country.