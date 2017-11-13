Nearly $775,000 in funding for new school startup costs approved by County Commission

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County Commission voted unanimously to allocate $774,600 to startup costs for the new middle and elementary schools being built in the district.

The resolution amended the 2017-18 general purpose school fund by nearly $775,000 from the Unappropriated Fund Balance. This money will to go toward expenses for Thompson’s Station Elementary School, Thompson’s Station Middle School and Jordan Elementary School.

According to County Commissioner Brian Beathard, the funds will go toward pens, paper and other supply costs as the schools prepare to open in 2018.