‘Needle in a haystack:’ A Williamson County Democrat perspective in Trump crowd

All the way back down James Robertson Parkway stood Sara Melamed.

The Brentwood mom of a Scales Elementary student said she felt like a needle in a haystack as a Democrat in a sea of President Donald Trump supporters. Thousands waited in line Wednesday afternoon outside of Municipal Auditorium hoping to the president’s 6:30 p.m. address on Trump’s first visit to Nashville as president.

But Melamed said she had no problem wanting to make a statement as a Williamson County Democrat. She said she planned to step up and walk out of the address, which some anti-Trump social media feeds have claimed would happen. Protesters started lining up along James Robertson Parkway at around 3:30 p.m., opposite the long line to get into the auditorium.

“I am not sure what impact we will make,” she said. “But I think we can draw attention that not everyone in this crowd is here for Donald Trump. I don’t even know where to begin with the list of issues I have with this presidency.”

Melamed said she felt Trump had started to dismantle the government, particularly with the Affordable Care Act. She fears its repeal because of the amount of people who could lose coverage. She also doesn’t believe he’s following through on his promises, particularly of releasing his tax returns.

“I want to see more honesty,” she said. “I feel like so far it’s been lies.”

Melamed said even though there’s a Republican supermajority in Williamson County, that really it’s an opportunity to have a productive conversation. She usually finds the middle ground when it comes to talking about schools.

“There’s a lot of people who understand, but we usually get their attention with education issues,” she said. “That’s our crown jewel. And I think over time, people won’t see education as a partisan issue. It’s really the question of who does support our schools? It’s finding people who really represent the best interest.”

Melamed said she doesn’t agree with the president’s stances on vouchers –– a topic of conversation that could come up during his address. Vouchers take public funded tax dollars and remove students from failing schools to send them elsewhere. She said she believed they are doing a disservice to students in the public school system. She said she would like to see them fix the school system instead.

