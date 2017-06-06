Neighborhood meeting regarding Riverfront is met with positivity and concern

By A.J. DUGGER III

A neighborhood meeting to discuss the Harpeth Riverfront Envision Franklin Plan Amendment was held Tuesday evening at the City Hall Training Room in Downtown Franklin.

The proposed riverwalk will be located along the Harpeth Riverfront in Downtown Franklin.

After viewing a brief visual presentation by Annette Whitehurst, land planner for the City of Franklin, the attendees voiced their opinions about the Riverfront on comment cards. These cards will be reviewed at a later date before the voting session later this month.

Overall, the people in attendance were supportive.

“We’ll take up the feedback and we hope that some of these same people will come to the meeting on June 22,” Whitehurst said. “I think generally the public is in support of the riverwalk.”

“I think it’s fabulous,” Franklin resident, Dianne Waggoner-Christian said. “They’re utilizing the natural resources that we have so everyone can enjoy it. People didn’t have access to the river at all, and now we can turn it into a beautiful natural concept.”

Franklin native Ron S. Ligon has mixed feelings about the proposed development.

“We’re supportive of the river walk and all of the development, but they’ve got trails running all over our property, which I don’t understand because we want to utilize our property,” he said. “They want to keep the trails close to the river, but the trails they’ve got are running all over the middle all the way up to first avenue. That’s not keeping it close to the river like they’ve stated… However, we think the idea and concept is a good one.”

The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission will vote on whether or not to approve the Harpeth Riverfront Envision Franklin Plan Amendment on June 22 at a public hearing at City Hall.

You can reach A.J. Dugger at ajdugger@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter via @duggerman.