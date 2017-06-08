Neighborhood meeting to discuss plan for 264-home Colletta Park

BY A.J. DUGGER III

There will be a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at the City Hall Boardroom to request a rezoning and development plan for the Colletta Park Subdivision.

Greg Gamble of Franklin is proposing a rezoning request and development plan for approximately 199 acres. “We believe that in this new plan we’re being responsive to the comments we’ve heard from the community previously,” said Gamble.

Gamble is proposing 264 single-family detached homes with large areas for walking trails, a variety of lot sizes and an amenity center and pool.

Gamble says that the community wants a residential area with fun leisure activities. A new name is accompanying the proposed changes.

“Because we have a new plan, we feel that its more than appropriate to provide the development with a new name. It was previously known as Ash Grove Valley, and now the name is Colleta Park,” said Gamble.

The address for the proposal is 1101 Ridgeway Drive, which is off Murfreesboro Road across from Chester Stevens Road.

The City Hall Boardroom is located at 109 3rd Ave. S.