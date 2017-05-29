Moving power lines will require lane closures north of Brentwood

Nashville Electric Service (NES) is relocating its electrical equipment at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Harding Place that will require lane closures starting in June and lasting several weeks.

The work will affect both lanes of Franklin Pike, alternately, between Hazelwood Circle and Curtiswood Lane South. The south side of Battery Lane and Harding Place will also be closed due to construction during the project.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is preparing for road widening in the area, and has instructed NES to operate from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The area is about four miles north of the Brentwood city limits.

NES will be clearing vegetation and trees in the right of way as well as relocating power poles in the area due to a road widening project underway by TDOT.