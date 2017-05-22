NEST Decor stores in Franklin and Hendersonville are troves for those with the nesting instinct

By CATHI AYCOCK

As a self-processed homebody, my nesting instinct is always on go.

Nothing makes me happier than creating a home that is welcoming and warm. Which is probably the reason I immediately fell in love with NEST Decor.

The store, with locations in Hendersonville and Franklin, is filled with items that are sophisticated without being hard-edged and cold, charmingly curated items that add warmth without depleting the budget.

My top picks for the retailer are below. But pop in and take a tour of this nesting inspirational store — you’ll feel inspired to add a few design feathers to your own next.

NEST has dozens of lamps: one of the best (and most unusual) selections I’ve found.

NEST Decor has farm-style tables and sophisticated takes on traditional furniture. This light washed wooden table with barrel back chairs is, at once, modern and comfortable.

Art and soft furnishings, like this transitional style wing back chair, at NEST Decor with locations in Franklin and Hendersonville.

NEST Decor also offers a wonderful selection of pillows to update your home.

Accessories and gift items round out the selection of good at NEST Decor.