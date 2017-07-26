Birthday bash for Harry Potter friend Neville Longbottom this Sunday at Brentwood Library

By LANDON WOODROOF

Magic will spill off the pages of books and into the halls of the Brentwood Library this Sunday when the library’s Chamber of Knowledge club holds a birthday celebration for Neville Longbottom, a key character in the Harry Potter series.

The event will feature three special wizarding classes, a Harry Potter trivia contest, crafts, snacks and more. Costumes and magic wands are encouraged, but not required.

The Chamber of Knowledge is a local chapter of the international Harry Potter Alliance, an organization that brings Harry Potter fans together to work on projects for the greater good.

“The Harry Potter Alliance and the Chamber of Knowledge, their focus is on making the world a better place,” Claire Stanton said. Stanton is a reference and children’s librarian at the Brentwood Library as well as a chapter member. “The Chamber of Knowledge has chosen to do that through environmental charity work and support and trying to improve the environment.”

The chamber is currently involved in trying to get area restaurants to use more environmentally-friendly takeout containers. It also is building a seed library.

It holds quarterly meetings where visiting speakers talk about environmental issues such as diminishing bee populations and the threat of wildfires and help foster discussions about how best to solve environmental problems.

At one of those meetings a representative from local wildlife rehabilitation and education center, Walden’s Puddle, spoke.

The chamber has decided to make Walden’s Puddle the benefactor of Neville Longbottom’s birthday soiree.

“What we’re doing for Neville’s birthday bash is, since we already have a relationship with Walden’s Puddle, and since the character of Neville was all about the environment and plants, and since animals play a pretty big role in the Harry Potter series, we’re asking people to bring birthday presents that are actually donations to Walden’s Puddle,” Stanton said.

There is a list of items on the library website that attendees can bring for Walden’s Puddle. They include Forever stamps, heavy-duty large trash bags and paper towels.

Registration is available online for the divination, herbology and transfiguration classes that will be held at the birthday party. There are two rotations of the classes, one from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and one from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We still have spaces in both rotations, but they are filling up,” Stanton said. You do not need to be a chamber member to attend.

Brentwood Library employee M.C. Sparks will be dressed as Professor Pomona Sprout for her herbology class, which is subtitled Mandrakes 101, Stanton said. Several other library employees are members of the Chamber of Knowledge, along with area students, who hold the chamber’s officer positions of prefect, vice-prefect and secretary.

Crafts on Sunday will include making origami howlers and owl fans. In addition to the trivia contest there will also be a special green screen photo booth.

“You can get your picture taken, and it’s gonna be superimposed onto a Harry Potter background,” Stanton said. “So people have a lot of fun with that.”

Last year, the Chamber of Knowledge held a birthday party for Harry Potter on July 31. Stanton said it only made sense to celebrate Longbottom this year.

For those who have not read the series or watched the film adaptation, you may want to skip over the next spoiler-ridden paragraph.

“People who have read the books know that Neville could have been the chosen one except Voldemort chose Harry Potter,” she said. “Neville’s birthday is July 30 so this year we’re celebrating Neville.”

Working in the children’s library, Stanton has a first-hand view of the enduring popularity of the Harry Potter series, which recently turned 20 years old. She said that children regularly come in and check out all seven books in the series at the same time. The library has a hard time keeping the first two books on the shelf, even though it has over 20 copies of each.

“I think it’s because the story is so universal and…there’s kind of a character for everybody,” Stanton said. “Everybody can find something they can relate to. Even though it’s a book about magic and saving the world, it’s still very relatable to everyone. It’s about a boy going through school. He just goes to a different school.”

More information about the Chamber of Knowledge can be found on the group’s Facebook page.