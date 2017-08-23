New affiliate broker joins Fridrich & Clark in Brentwood

Andy Durham has joined the Fridrich & Clark Realty, LLC, Brentwood office as an Affiliate Broker.

Durham lives in Fairview, in western Williamson County. He was born and raised outside Nashville in Dickson County. He attended Bethel University where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management.

Durham enjoys working with people to help them find a home, sell a home or help solve their problems, even in a fast-paced, hectic market. He also enjoys making people laugh and laughing along with them.

