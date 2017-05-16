New auditorium and other changes transform Fairview high

BY A.J. DUGGER III

It was a packed house at Fairview High School’s ribbon-cutting event on Monday.

The ribbon-cutting was to celebrate the completion of the school’s new auditorium. With Fairview’s auditorium now finished, all high schools in the Williamson County District now have auditoriums.

“We had the place filled up to celebrate the multi-million dollar completion,” said Juli Oyer, principal of Fairview High School.

The event was filled with local officials, school board members, county commissioners, and students from multiple leadership organizations.

Construction began late last summer and was completed last week.

During the past few years, the district has added auditoriums to the high schools that did not have them. Brentwood High School, Centennial High School and Woodland Middle School have also recently had auditoriums constructed or renovated.

But for Fairview, the renovations will not stop there.

“We are having massive renovations happening here this summer. We’re undergoing phase one of a two- stage construction process. Fairview High is in the midst of architectural greatness,” said Oyer.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney says the renovations are to update the look and quality of the buildings. “We’re renovating both the elementary and high school,” said Looney. “Tile work, new lights, and overall refreshing the buildings.”

Fairview’s seniors graduate on Friday, May 26 at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park.