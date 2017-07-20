New Blonde Ale is a tribute to Tennessee State Parks

A new beer featuring the image of a Tennessee State Parks naturalist has been tapped at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom and soon will be available in bottles and on tap throughout the state.

Tennessee Brew Works has partnered with the Tennessee State Parks through the creation of a craft beer called “State Park Blonde Ale,” with a portion of sales benefiting the mission of the state park system.

The beer and the alliance were forged almost two years ago. Since then, they have been actively discussing projects and possible ways for the two organizations to optimize their synergies.

“We proudly support the mission of Tennessee State Parks as they preserve and protect our natural resources,” said Christian Spears, founder and

owner, Tennessee Brew Works, in a press release announcing the new beer.

The label artwork, created by Nashville native Bryce McCloud, features the image of State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath, who has served the park service for more than 30 years. The former National Park Service Interpretive Specialist worked as a Ranger Naturalist at South Cumberland and Radnor Lake State Parks. He was appointed State Naturalist by the Tennessee State Parks in 2007.

Tennessee Brew Works describes State Park Blonde Ale as a “light, crisp American blonde session ale with subtle floral notes, created with high quality grains and hops.”

It is available now at Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Avenue

in downtown Nashville and the Tennessee Brew Works kiosk at the Nashville International Airport.

“A portion of the sales of the State Park Blonde Ale will be provided to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, our non-profit partner, and used to support efforts to preserve and protect our state’s natural and cultural assets,” said Brock Hill, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner. “We look forward to the release of the State Park Blonde Ale statewide this month,”