New burger isn’t made of meat, but it emulates beef

BurgerFi, a restaurant that touts its all-natural gourmet burgers made from grass-fed beef, is introducing a sandwich on Labor Day featuring a patty of plant-based protein.

The Beyond Burger® is launching in all BurgerFi locations nationwide, including Brentwood’s City Park outlet, on Monday, Sept. 4 after a successful test in eight of its restaurants.

The Florida-based company launched in 2011 will be the first national, fast-casual, burger-chain in the country to serve the revolutionary burger that literally “bleeds” beet juice.

Packed with 20 grams of protein, the all-natural, plant-based burger is free of GMOs, soy, and gluten. The Beyond Burger is topped with pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup and American cheese (a vegan option will also be available without mayonnaise and cheese and served in a lettuce wrap).

The plant-based Beyond Burger joins a menu that includes the BurgerFi Burger and the BurgerFi Bacon Cheeseburger. BurgerFi burgers are free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics.

Created by Beyond Meat®, The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that satisfies so much like its beefy burger counterpart, it’s being sold in the meat section of major grocery stores including Whole Foods nationwide.

The Brentwood BurgerFi is at 7010 Executive Center Dr. Suite 100, Brentwood TN 37027.