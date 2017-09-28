New communications tower is part of a county-wide public safety network

Photo: An existing communications tower and water tank on Robert E. Lee Lane in Brentwood. The new tower will be built nearby.

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new communications tower is coming to Brentwood as part of a multi-year project to allow public safety agencies in Brentwood, Franklin and Williamson County to communicate more efficiently with each other.

At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance that secures small parcels of land on Robert E. Lee Lane to accommodate the new tower. The tower is being built as part of the city’s transition to a new radio system.

The plan for a new radio system to connect Brentwood, Franklin and Williamson County’s public safety radio systems has been in the works for the past four years, City of Brentwood Information Technology Director John Allman said in an email.

As it stands, the different agencies are on different systems that are not able to communicate with each other. According to city documents, Franklin utilizes an 800 MHz system, Brentwood uses the UHF band and the county mainly uses the VHF band.

“The new radio system will provide seamless roaming as well as improved interoperability between all entities,” Allman wrote. “The proposed system includes the utilization of Metro Nashville’s current radio system and the expansion of Franklin’s existing radio system throughout Brentwood and Williamson County. When fully implemented, the Nashville and Williamson County systems will serve as mutual back-ups for each other and will enable the connected agencies to have the highest level of interoperable communications as recommended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

To make the system work, communications towers are necessary. Twelve such towers will be utilized in Williamson County for the new system, Allman said.

The one in Brentwood will be constructed high up on Robert E. Lee Lane in the Brentwood Hills subdivision, next to another existing tower and a water tank. The new tower will be 180-feet tall, the same size as the other tower at the site.

The existing tower is used for a host of city services, but would not be able to handle the additional needs of the new radio system, Allman said.

Monday night’s ordinance approved the purchase of two tracts of land that total less than one-tenth of an acre combined at a cost of $2,500.

Construction on the tower is expected to begin this December and should be finished within 60 days, Allman said.