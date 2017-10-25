Construction on new roundabout on Crockett Road is underway

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new roundabout is on its way.

Construction recently began on a roundabout at the intersection of Crockett Road, Raintree Parkway and Green Hill Boulevard.

The roundabout is the result of city efforts to ameliorate traffic congestion in the area, which sees an average of 8,000 vehicles a day, according to the City of Brentwood website. The roundabout will replace the four-way stop that gets backed up daily during peak commuting hours.

The city looked at various options for the site and decided that a roundabout made the most sense for a number of reasons, including ones related to efficiency, possible impacts on neighboring residential areas, maintenance costs and safety.

The roundabout is expected to cost around $955,000 and take six months to complete.

The city also considered leaving the intersection as is or installing a traffic signal.

City of Brentwood Department of Engineering Director Mike Harris said that the decision to go with the roundabout was an easy one once all factors had been considered.

The department quickly eliminated the status quo idea due to the existing state of traffic at the four-way stop.

“If you looked at the peak times, clearly the four-way stop was the worst because everybody from every direction has to stop every time,” he said.

Harris said that for peak commute times, a traffic signal and a roundabout were estimated to work just about equally well. During non-peak hours, though, the roundabout was seen to have a clear advantage.

“There wasn’t a lot of difference in the flow and the volume of traffic at peak times, but what kind of sold us on the roundabout is that the peak time is only about an hour, an hour-and-a-half a day,” Harris said. “The rest of the day the traffic is not that heavy there. During those times the roundabout works great because you don’t have to stop in most cases.”

The city also decided that the roundabout would be less disruptive to nearby residents.

“In a residential area like that where you have homes right there, with a signal you tend to have people who come to a complete stop and then accelerate when the light changes,” Harris said. “It creates more noise.”

The traffic lights themselves were also a cause of concern. Late at night the lights would have gone into flashing mode, which could have annoyed neighbors.

Another point in the roundabout’s favor had to do with maintenance costs. You don’t have to route electricity to a roundabout or install expensive equipment to help it operate. Once it is built, not much needs to be done to it.

Finally, the city took safety into account when deciding between the roundabout and traffic lights. Harris said that there is a common misconception that roundabouts make a roadway less safe. In fact, he said, statistics show that the opposite is true.

Not only do they reduce the amount of collisions at busy intersections, but, more importantly, they lessen the severity of collisions that do occur.

“The biggest part of it is you eliminate head-on collisions and high speed collisions because generally just because of the design of a roundabout you’re going slower, so if you do have a wreck it’s typically less damage, less injury,” Harris said.

He chalked up some of the misconceptions surrounding roundabouts to their relative newness in Brentwood.

“Probably the biggest negative is that people aren’t used to them yet,” Harris said. “It does initially cause some complaints from some drivers. We have found once it’s there and people have an opportunity to use it, those complaints diminish over time and people get used to it, and they work very well.”

Workers are constructing the roundabout approximately a half-mile east of another roundabout that sits at the intersection of Crockett Road and Arrowhead Drive. This one will be similar, but slightly larger.

Construction of the roundabout will result in some traffic impacts, although Harris said crews would try to keep those impacts to a minimum. There might be brief road closures when the center island is poured.