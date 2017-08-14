New Crockett Road roundabout contract approved, construction to begin this fall

By LANDON WOODROOF

Construction should begin this fall on a new roundabout on Crockett Road after Brentwood’s City Commission approved a contract for the project at its Monday night meeting.

The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Crockett Road, Raintree Parkway and Green Hill Boulevard. This location is about half a mile east of an existing roundabout at Crockett Road and Arrowhead Drive.

“At this location we currently have a four-way stop that’s very inefficient in terms of the peak hours—school traffic and then the peak p.m. traffic,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said about the proposed roundabout site.

The city hired engineering firm Neel-Schaffer to conduct a study of the site in order to determine whether a traffic signal or a roundabout would perform better there.

Bednar said that a roundabout was chosen because the location is heavy at peak times, but not so heavy the rest of the day. Therefore, “a roundabout is a much more efficient design and improvement there relative to a 24/7 type operation,” he said.

The City Commission voted Monday night to award a $955,000 contract to Civil Constructors to carry out the project.

Bednar explained that the project is going to cost more than originally budgeted in the most recent Capital Improvements Program report. He chalked that up mainly to the high price of construction activity in today’s market.

The roundabout is going to cost about $118,000 more than expected and some water line work in the area will cost around $55,000 more.

“We think it’s still a needed project,” Bednar said. “Postponing it won’t bring the price down, we don’t think. Rebidding it won’t bring the price down.”

The project is expected to get started this fall and should take around six months to complete. Bednar said it will be a challenge to keep traffic flowing along Crockett Road during the construction process.

“I think it’ll be great when it’s done, but it’s gonna be a challenge while it’s happening,” he said.

The roundabout will be slightly larger than the one at the Arrowhead Drive intersection.

Five commissioners voted in favor of the contract and one, Commissioner Anne Dunn, voted against it.