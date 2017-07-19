New deputies graduate from Basic Police School

PHOTO: Corporal Youker, Deputy Cagle, Deputy Ford and Corporal Rowe with Sheriff Jeff Long and members of the WCSO Command Staff following graduation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Four Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Donelson.

Corporal Chad Youker, Detention Division; Deputy Warren Cagle, Patrol Division; Deputy Seth Ford, Detention Division and Corporal Chandler Rowe, Detention Division, received their diplomas in June after completing 12 weeks of Basic Police School.

These deputies join the ranks of thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA during its 50 years.