New development off Fly Road announces lot availability

The Woods at Burberry Glen, a new development in Nolensville, has 15 lots available in phase one of the neighborhood.

DAC Custom Homes, a family-owned, custom home-builder based in Franklin, is developing the neighborhood and offering homes beginning in the mid-$500,000s.

“We have built an outstanding reputation in Nolensville and are honored to continue our relationship with the town in this exciting new development,” DAC Founder and President, Joseph DeFatta said in a press release announcing the lots.

DAC’s Burberry Glen floor plans come with standard features including full stainless steel kitchen appliance packages, granite counters in the kitchen, master bath, and secondary baths, crown moulding throughout, Trane HVAC systems, and a covered rear-porch.

“DAC epitomizes high-quality-construction, exceptional customer service, and the ability to customize homes well beyond what other builders in the market offer. You don’t often hear the word ‘no’ when asking DAC if they can build something special for you,” said community sales agent, Flint Adam.

Several lots will back up to woods and 2 and 3-car garage floor plans will be available between 2,800 and 3,400 square feet. DAC lots vary in size from 0.43 to 0.54 acres.

Lot delivery and initial construction will begin this summer, though DAC Custom Homes is accepting lot reservations now. Interested parties may visit DAC’s Woods at Burberry Glen website, at www.dacburberry.com for pricing, floor plans, and community info.

The Woods at Burberry Glen will feature a playground, walking trails and sidewalks, and the neighborhood is currently zoned for Nolensville Elementary, Mill Creek Middle, and Nolensville High Schools.

DAC Custom Homes currently builds homes in Nolensville’s Bent Creek and Benington neighborhoods, as well as sites in Arrington, Franklin, Thompson’s Station, and east Nashville.