New school, roadwork on Split Log Road discussed at Monday night’s City Commission meeting

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new elementary school and roadwork planned to alleviate congestion near it were two of the main topics of discussion at Monday night’s Brentwood Board of Commissioners meeting.

Much discussion of the new elementary school came during a public hearing on an ordinance to rezone land on Split Log Road from R-2 (Suburban Residential) to SI-2 (Service Institution-Educational). The rezoning has previously been approved by the Board of Commissioners as well as recommended for approval by the Planning Commission.

Several residents who live near the site of the planned school asked questions and voiced concerns about the project. Topics raised included the possible night-lighting of sports fields at the new school and the location of the school’s playground.

More attention, however, was given to the issue of traffic. Traffic has increased dramatically in the southeast section of the city due to the influx of new residents in recent years.

“Everyone is thinking the traffic is going to be an issue as it currently stands,” Laura Barnes said. “When you look forward another 10 years what is it really going to be looking like when people start selling their farms out there?”

Tom Matyas expressed similar qualms, wondering what the city had in mind for the area traffic-wise.

“What is planned for any sort of traffic control within say give or take a mile of the entrance of the school there…because westbound on Split Log Road in the mornings, between about 7:30 and 8:30, it really gets backed up there,” he said.

Specifically, Matyas thought the city should look at the intersection of Split Log Road and Ragsdale Road, which features a three-way stop.

“That’s where the real backup comes, and it would probably only be accentuated by the school there,” he said.

As it happens, the city’s plans for that intersection were actually on the agenda of the commission meeting Monday night. A resolution authorizing Sullivan Engineering to conduct a study on how best to improve it was discussed.

City engineers have drawn up three alternative plans for the intersection. Sullivan Engineering will study each plan with an eye towards determining which would be the best option. They will judge based on safety, traffic flow, cost, impact on neighbors and several other factors.

“You know traffic in that area is beginning to get heavy and it will only get heavier,” City Engineer Mike Harris said. “We want to try to get out in front of that a little bit and look at what our options are. It’s one of those things. It’s a big decision that once you make it you want to make the best decision not only now but for the future.”

Statistics back Harris up. Numbers provided by TDOT show that traffic on Split Log Road has increased from an average of 3,382 cars per day in 2005 to 8,900 per day in 2015.

The three options under consideration include: replacing the three-way stop at the intersection with traffic lights, curving Split Log Road around so that it will feature continuous traffic flow and building a roundabout at the intersection.

Each has its downsides.

Signalizing the intersection would probably require widening both roads and adding additional lanes, Harris explained. Putting up lights there alone would also likely cost $150,000 to $200,000.

The second option of making Split Log Road a continuous curve could make it more difficult for drivers trying to turn on the road off of Ragsdale Road. “If you make Split Log a through movement, will [traffic on Ragsdale] be able to pull out?” Harris asked.

The roundabout has several advantages. It is arguably the safest option. It would not require any drivers to stop except for at times of heavy traffic, nor would it require the operating costs that a traffic signal entails. “The negative in that location is the topography,” Harris said. “The road kind of slants if you will, so we’d have to do a good bit of grading and perhaps filling in to get the area level enough in a large enough spot to create a roundabout.”

Harris hopes that by examining each of these alternatives closely, Sullivan Engineering will give the city the information it needs to optimize the intersection.

“That’s ultimately what the study is supposed to do,” Harris said. “These decisions are more complicated than what we can just do in our head. We want to have more educated facts to make that decision.”

The majority of the discussion about the roadwork proposed there revolves around the issue of the new elementary school. However, Harris said that the city had actually been looking at making improvements to the intersection before the school was announced.

“We had actually started looking at it anyway, but the school gives you a little bit more urgency of dong something sooner than you might otherwise,” Harris said.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the study.