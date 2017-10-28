"Iron Bodies" and "Let’s Groove" fitness classes start Nov. 7 at Indoor Sports Complex

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

The Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood is adding two new classes to its group fitness program.

Starting Nov. 7, Iron Bodies joins the line up from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, followed by Let’s Groove at 6:10 p.m.

Iron Bodies raises the bar on strength training, utilizing specialized Iron Grip Strength equipment as the primary resistance tool to improve muscular strength and endurance. Let’s Groove is for people who like to move to music. This one-hour class uses simple moves without complex choreography to burn calories. Certified group fitness instructor and personal trainer Kelsey Searles will lead both classes. She welcomes students of all fitness levels, and provides support and motivation to help others meet their goals.

The group fitness program at the Indoor Sports Complex also offers 17 Yoga, Cardio Blast, Pilates, Zumba, Chisel & Sculpt and Aqua Fitness classes throughout the week. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, SilverSneakers classes are offered for seniors at 11:15 a.m.

All group fitness classes are open to the public ($8 for adults, $4 for seniors 55 and up). Premium passes are also available and include facility use along with unlimited group fitness classes, senior group fitness classes, and Aqua Fitness classes. For SilverSneakers members, Silver & Fit participants and Healthways Prime members, classes are free.

Anyone may register for and participate in the Williamson County Parks and Recreation department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; or by following the department on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.