Ravenwood High adds football entryway with pavers, monuments

Photo courtesy of Deb Holmes

The new entryway into Ravenwood High School’s football stadium was dedicated this past Friday at the Raptors’ first scrimmage of the season.

The Brentwood Home Page had previously reported on the fundraising effort to get the entryway built.

“This is a great way to celebrate your participation at Ravenwood High School,” RHS parent Lynn Stallcup had said at the time. “It’s something that’s never going to go away, it will always be at the school.”

That fundraiser had given donors the opportunity to purchase special commemorative bricks and pavers with customized engravings. Those bricks and pavers have now been laid, sturdy reminders of those who made the entryway possible.

The newly constructed entry gate stands 18 feet high and 50 feet wide and is located near the field’s south end zone, according to a news release. It is made of structural tube steel and features two brick and stone pillars as well as a laminated gloss Raptor emblem. A commemorative brick walkway that was put in place elsewhere near the stadium about a decade ago was also incorporated into the new entryway project.

An iron “Raptor in Flight” statue, which had been donated to the school by the class of 2007, was also moved as a part of the project. It now sits on a limestone cap on a new brick monument inside the entryway. The monument is engraved, “WE BELIEVE 2007 & 2017.”

“The Raptor in Flight legacy piece is a visible icon reminding all who enter the field, we are all connected in the Raptor Nation,” Stallcup said, in the news release. “We believe the Raptor in Flight will serve as another gathering spot for fans and hope our sport teams symbolic touching the Raptor as they enter the field creates a lasting tradition for all our athletes.”

Each player touched the statue for good luck before Friday night’s scrimmage, according to the news release.

Located adjacent to the stadium, a Victory Bell, donated by the class of 2017, was also included in the stadium enhancements and will be rung in the student spirit section at games, field events and special occasions throughout the year.

“The stadium entryway, statue and bell is a real tribute to all students, faculty, parents and community,” said Andrea Blair, outgoing president of the Ravenwood Athletic Club, the booster group that organized the fundraiser for the entryway. “We have an amazing support network with contributions from past, current and future Raptors from classes 2004-2025 all represented as well as Hall of Fame pavers, tribute and memorial bricks.”

The RAC is made up of 23 individual sports’ booster club, which together support nearly 600 student athletes.

The group provides financial support for expenditures not covered by district funding and athletic dues. For instance, the RAC has helped pay for equipment, support trainers and capital improvements at the school. More specifically, the RAC has funded a weight room remodel, locker room enhancements, PA system upgrades, Track & Field runways and timing clocks, covered soccer benches, athletic scholarships, golf simulator, uniforms, a gym multi-purpose dividing curtain, athlete video equipment, softball & baseball bleachers and a scoring table.

The club host 2 fundraisers annually, one of which is coming up this November. That event, the Raptor Golf & Tennis Classic, will be held Nov. 5-6, 2017 at Governors Club.

The Ravenwood Athletic Club is a member of the Parent Teacher Organization of Ravenwood High School, 1724 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027, a qualifying 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information about the club check out Ravenwood’s athletics page.