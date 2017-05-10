New Heritage Foundation CEO continues historic legacy

BY A.J. DUGGER III

It may be her first week, but Bari Beasley already has established her plans for continuing the legacy of The Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County.

“We’ll continue to look into areas of preservation and how we can expand and build relationships throughout the county,” said Beasley, who started her new job as CEO of the Heritage Foundation on Monday. “It’s the 50th anniversary, (of the Heritage Foundation) so it’s an important time to tell the story of the great preservation work that happened in Franklin and to work on branding and doing new initiatives in that way.”

Beasley hails from Birmingham, Ala., but grew up primarily in Concord, Ala., a suburb west of Birmingham. She attended the University of Alabama, receiving a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a masters degree in advertising and public relations.

In 2005, Beasley moved to Nashville to work for Belmont University.

“I had a lot of experience in non-profit, and over 15 years of experience in higher education. Most recently I was working with The General Counsel on Finance and Administration,” Beasley said.

Beasley moved to Williamson County in 2014.

“My husband and I were engaged on Main Street. It’s where we had our first date,” said Beasley. “Our daughter was baptized in the historic sanctuary of Franklin First United Methodist Church. We chose Williamson county because we love this place. This is the place we chose to raise our daughter.”

Their daughter, Alexandria, is 2.

Beasley describes her new job as a great honor. “One of my big priorities is carrying on the amazing work that Mary Pearce and the board have done during the 50 years that the board has been in existence,” said Beasley, adding that she is excited to take part in annual Heritage Foundation events such as the Pumpkinfest and Main Street Festival.

Three Blind Vines, a wine-tasting event presented by the Next Generation Heritage Foundation is their next event. It will take place on June 10, 2017, followed by the Pumpkinfest on Oct. 28 of this year.