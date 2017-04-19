April 20, 2017

Business

New INSBANK location celebrates grand opening on Franklin Pike Circle

Full-service commercial bank and mortgage lender INSBANK recently celebrated the grand opening for its three-story location just north of Brentwood.

Bic Parma (General Contractor for the building – Shaub Construction Co.), and his wife, Catherine Parma, Stephen Maher (Architect for the building – MJM Architects). // SUBMITTED
Patrick Wright, Laura Wright, Elizabeth Parrot, Kurt Denny. // SUBMITTED
Jim Rieniets, Mike Alday, Charlie Tagman – Green Jacket Presentation to the Inaugural INSBANK Charity Putting Contest Champion. // SUBMITTED
Aaron Lawyer, Robby Davis, Blake Adams, Land Deleot, Chad Hankins, Will Newman. // SUBMITTED

The grand opening celebration included a mix of INSBANK staff and clients, construction team, as well as local community leaders.

The 19,000-square-foot bank is located west of Interstate 65 on Franklin Pike Circle, just north of Old Hickory Boulevard. The Brentwood-area location is the second for the Green Hills-based bank, as a part of its efforts to better serve a broad range of clientele in both Davidson and Williamson Counties.

As a key member of a small handful of locally owned and operated banks in Brentwood and Williamson County, INSBANK’s second location will service small businesses – which INSBANK considers the heart and soul of Middle Tennessee.

For more information about INSBANK and Finworth Mortgage, visit https://www.insbanktn.com/

 

