New Kerr broker Dedra Sledd stresses service in the sale

Realtor Dedra Sledd recently joined Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm.

Integrity and customer service have always been the foundation of Sledd’s approach to real estate. Raised in a small town in south central Kentucky, she uses the golden rule as her moral compass. As a result, her clients are confident in her abilities and trust that she always has their best interests at heart. For Sledd, real estate is not simply about selling homes, it’s a about providing a service.

She has experience listing and selling properties in Brentwood, Franklin, Spring Hill, Nolensville and other surrounding communities in the Nashville area. She has represented clients both buying and selling residential property, new construction, condominiums and land. Her clients have consisted of first-time home buyers as well as seasoned investors.

Sledd received her BA and MA degrees from Western Kentucky University. She and her family moved to Brentwood in 2011 after a long stint in Birmingham, Ala. After staying home to care for young children, she decided to utilize her previous work experience in the healthcare industry, marketing and customer service in real estate by becoming a licensed REALTOR. She is a member of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS, Tennessee Association of REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS.

Get in touch with Dedra Sledd:

Mobile: (205) 821-5766

Office: (615) 905-1408

DedraSledd@KerrAndCoRealty.com

Visit KerrandCoRealty.com or call (615) 905-1408 for more information about Kerr & Co Realty.