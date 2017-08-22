New Macy’s Outlet store Grand Opening is Saturday at CoolSprings Galleria

By LEENA KOLLAR

If you like shopping at Macy’s, your pocketbook and you are going to be thrilled. That’s because a new Macy’s Outlet store is opening in Franklin this weekend.

The Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store will offer designer deals at 20%-80% off department store prices. The store will be a cross between an outlet and a department store and will be located inside the Macy’s at CoolSprings Galleria. The goal of the new store is to offer new products at a faster turnaround and give shoppers an easy access way to find great deals on the latest trends.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting takes place this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. To celebrate, the first 100 shoppers will get $20 gift cards, and there will also be music, snacks, a photo booth and gifts with purchase throughout the day.

The fun all happens at Macy’s, on the second level of the store at Cool Springs Galleria. The official address is 1790 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067.