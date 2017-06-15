Nolensville planners OK new Martin’s location, 55 South

By LANDON WOODROOF

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint will be getting some new digs alongside Southern-style comfort food restaurant, 55 South, in Nolensville, according to plans approved Tuseday night by the town’s planning commission.

The site plan for 6.3 acres across Nolensville Road from Town Hall and First Tennessee Bank show the proposed construction of three new buildings. One of those will house Martin’s Bar-B-Que, which will be vacating its current location on the other side of Nolensville Road, while the other will be occupied by 55 South, which currently has a location in downtown Franklin.

It is not currently known what will go in the third building, Nolensville Planning Director Sarah Sitterle said, although retail seems like a strong possibility.

The development site, at 7221 and 7223 Nolensville Road, already has a stone building sitting on it. That building used to be home to local business the Stone Cottage and will be repurposed as a gift shop for Martin’s.

Sitterle said that she was not sure what would happen to the current Martin’s building at 7238 Nolensville Road. She also said there is no real time frame in place yet for when construction on the project will get underway.

The group responsible for the development project is listed as Nolensville Campus LLC. Property transfer records show that Nolensville Campus LLC purchased two lots on Nolensville Road in 2015, one for $846,000 and one for $540,000.

The project is being eagerly anticipated by the town.

“We are just super-excited about the whole concept and the development,” Sitterle said. “We’re really thrilled and very much looking forward to it.”

Another development featuring both a Martin’s and a 55 South restaurant was announced earlier this year in Spring Hill.

A final plat for another development project was also approved Tuesday night. Burkitt Commons straddles the Nashville/Nolensville line and is a mixed-use development. The residential part of the development is in Davidson County, while the part in Nolensville will consist of commercial and office space in a 27,340-square-foot area.

“We know there’s going to be a mix of at least two restaurants and some retail space and some office space” at Burkitt Commons, Sitterle said. The actual tenants of those spaces has not yet been determined.