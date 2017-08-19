New nonprofit helps developmentally disabled adults as parents age

Above, Susan Cooper with her parents Pat and Charlie Cooper. // SUBMITTED

“What will happen to me when my parents are no longer around?”

This question may give some adults a momentary pause, but if you’re one of the estimated 40,000 Tennesseans with developmental disabilities who are living with mom or dad, the question is tantamount.

Springboard Landings, a new nonprofit organization, plans to offer independent living in a safe environment for those with learning differences or developmental disabilities.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Springboard Landings will host an informational luncheon in Nashville in the meeting room at the Bellevue Library (720 Baugh Road, Nashville, 37221) where the public can learn more details.

Adults with developmental disabilities are typically capable of self-care, can secure and retain employment, and independently use public transportation. They do not require around-the-clock supervision, unlike individuals with intellectual disabilities, but rather require only occasional guidance or a helping hand when they encounter situations they find difficult to manage on their own.

Dr. Kathryn Blankenship, Springboard Landings board member, said, “As the parents get older, they begin to realize that their child may not have the support and community he or she will need when the parents are gone.”

When a parent or other relative who has been providing daily interaction and guidance dies, the developmentally disabled are put at risk of isolation, depression and even homelessness. Springboard Landings was born to prevent this.

Springboard Landings was initiated by Nashvillians Charlie and Pat Cooper, who have been providing this type of care and limited support for their daughter, Susan, 43, since she was 5. At that time Susan contracted encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. She has since suffered seizures and dealt with learning differences. Without a driver’s license and a means to fully provide for herself financially she has relied on her parents for transportation and daily interaction.

As the Coopers entered their golden years, they began to realize that Susan will continue to need a supportive community as well as limited guidance when they are gone, even though she has retained a part-time job for more than 25 years.

Springboard Landings was created by the couple to offer the developmentally disabled a residential option that provides independence in a safe setting.

A 60-acre parcel of land in Murfreesboro was recently donated anonymously to Springboard Landings. This land is currently up for sale, and the proceeds will finance the purchase of a site and the construction of Springboard Landings’ first apartment building.

At the luncheon, the board of directors will bring attendees up to date on the progress of Springboard Landings. Special guest John Camperlino from United Health Care, will discuss the Employment & Community First Choices voucher program for community-based services. These services are available to the developmentally disabled and include job training, career counseling, and benefits counseling.

