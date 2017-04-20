New office building to rise soon along Cool Springs Boulevard

The Franklin at Legends View, a Class A office or medical office building that boasts of “sweeping scenes of Vanderbilt Legends Club” will rise soon at 201 Cool Springs Blvd. following its approval by the Franklin Planning Department.

The Innovations Group, LLC, is developing the building with 80,769 square feet of Class A office or medical office space on three floors. Each floor will feature 26,923 square feet. A parking deck with four floors will provide covered parking in addition to ground level parking. Integrous Architecture has designed the building and T.W. Frierson will be contractor.

“We are looking forward to breaking ground and getting The Franklin at Legends View under way,” said Eric Powers, president of The Innovations Group. “With our city approvals complete, we are glad to be able to help our tenant prospects better plan their occupation date.”

The building site will be connected to Windcross Court, near the Mack Hatcher Parkway end of Cool Springs Boulevard, where an existing signal controls traffic .

Robby Davis and Rob Lowe with Cushman & Wakefield are leasing the project.