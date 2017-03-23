New O’More College logo recognized in International Design Awards

A new logo featuring the basic colors used in printing and the O’More College of Design initials has been selected as a merit winner in the HOW International Design Awards.

Jess Smith, O’More Chair of Graphic Design and owner of Yellow Specs Design, led O’More graphic design faculty and students in developing the re-brand, which launched last year.

HOW magazine, a leading design publication, sponsors the competition each year to highlight noteworthy projects in the international design world. For this year’s award, HOW’s editorial and design team helped evaluate more than 1,000 entries submitted by companies across the globe.

“As a leading design college, our visuals are our greatest assets. Jess and her team uncovered a way to communicate ‘design’ through our new brand without saying a word,” said O’More President Dr. David Rosen. “Our approach to design education is to emphasize the power it has to transform culture, business and lives. With this revitalized brand identity, O’More also is transformed with a visually engaging design that fully communicates who we are as a college.”

The new O’More logo connects the school’s initials, O, C and D, into a unified symbol. With CMYK being the basis of everything in printing, the team utilized that color scheme to assign each of the school’s programs a CMYK color – cyan for graphics, magenta for fashion and yellow for interiors – and tied it together with black text.

In addition to Jess Smith, the creative team on the winning design included Doug Regen, a graphic design instructor at O’More, and students, Nick Swift and Lindsay Amabile.

Leaders in the international design industry who assisted in evaluating submissions to the HOW International Design Awards included: Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv; Mona Patel, CEO at Motivate Design and UXHires; and Magnus Berg, director and founder at Snask.

O’More’s award will be included in the Spring 2017 issue of the award-winning HOW magazine and online at HOWDesign.com. To see the O’More re-brand entry and other winners in the category, visit http://www.howdesign.com/international-design-awards-winners-2017-identity/