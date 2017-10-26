New Parks agent has experience as home stager, event planner

Parks on Main is pleased to welcome Allison Dione Smith of Franklin has joined the the Parks Family of Realtors®, according to a press release from the 42-year-old Middle Tennessee-based company.

Smith has been a resident of Franklin for 12 years. She comes to Parks with 12 years of experience as an entrepreneur, owning her own event planning and design company.

Her expertise is in home staging, interior design, and organization and says she is eager to bring her attention to detail to her career in real estate. She also has a passion for excellence in customer service that will be valuable to her clients.

She chose to join Parks because of the company’s reputation.

“I am excited to align myself with a company that values community and is dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity,” she said. “I am committed to creating maximum value and celebrating my clients’ unique lifestyles.”

Smith is a member of Williamson County Association of Realtors. In her spare time, she is actively involved within her local community and supports non-profit organizations such as JDRF Middle Tennessee Chapter, Mercy Community Healthcare, and The Lupus Foundation.

Parks has 12 offices in Middle Tennessee. The Parks office in downtown Franklin is at 15 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.