New physical therapy practice opens in Cool Springs

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute has opened an outpatient center in Brentwood, its seventh in the state.

The new center, known as Cool Springs, is at 1642 Westgate Circle, Suite 203, and can be reached at 615-610-2855.

The center operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The center specializes in orthopedics, pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, TMD rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, sports medicine, gait training, weight management, and work and industry services.

Center manager Julian Magee and Laura Spraetz are the staff physical therapists.

Overall, Hummelstown, Pa.-based Drayer (drayerpt.com) owns or manages approximately 150 centers in 15 states.

Drayer offers 24-hour access to care.