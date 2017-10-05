Nolensville swears in new police chief

Photo: From left, Vice Mayor Jason Patrick, Alderman Larry Felts, Chief Thomas “Roddy” Parker, Mayor Jimmy Alexander, Alderman Brian Snyder

By LANDON WOODROOF

Nolensville officially has a new police chief.

Chief Thomas “Roddy” Parker was sworn into office at Thursday night’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Parker comes to the Nolensville Police Department from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked for 39 years, most recently as the captain of the Patrol Division. He graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Former Nolensville Chief Troy Huffines resigned his position in September; his last day was Sept. 29, according to Town Administrator Ken McLawhon. The town received 58 applications for the police chief position, but Parker’s name quickly rose to the top.

“We found everything we needed in Roddy,” Mayor Jimmy Alexander said. “He accepted, and I think from this day forward we’ll have one of the best police departments of any small town in our state.”

Parker said Nolensville has always had a special place in his heart. He used to patrol it back when he was a young patrolman working the east side of the county.

“I’m honored by this opportunity and appreciative of the individuals who have helped me along the way,” he said, making special mention of his wife, parents and friends in the audience. Three of those friends were officers Parker has gotten to know over the years: Retired Brentwood Police Department Captain Tommy Campsey, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades and Metropolitan Police Department South Precinct Commander Paul Trickey.

“They could not have selected a better man,” Campsey said. “He and I have known each other for 39 years, and he is the epitome of professionalism and his command presence is top notch. He’ll do a tremendous job.”

Parker said the time he has spent in his professional life working alongside officers like those three will be instrumental in his job as Nolensville’s police chief.

“I hope that my experience with them will build on what’s been started here in Nolesville and make it the type of police department you spoke of, something that the town can be proud of that the citizens will be proud of,” he said.

Parker said he hoped to involve Nolensville’s citizens in the process of moving the department forward and making it as good as it can possibly be.

Parker said one of his first priorities will be getting the department fully staffed. The town currently budgets for 10 officers, but does not actually have that many.

“As far as the department itself the staffing is the biggest need,” he said. “Through that we want to be able to adequately protect the community and give them the type of protection that they deserve and need.”

As captain of the Patrol Division with the sheriff’s office, Parker has experience with responsibility and with engaging the community. He was in charge of 55 patrol officers on a daily basis and oversaw the creation of the county’s Citizen’s Police Academy.

Vice Mayor Jason Patrick thanked ex-chief Troy Huffines for his four years of work at the town, but said he was optimistic about what Parker will be able to bring to the people of Nolensville.

“I think this is a huge step forward for the town of Nolensville, and I want to thank you for accepting the challenge,” he said.

Aldermen Brian Snyder and Larry Felts also had kind words for the new chief. Felts actually used to work under Parker back when Felts was a reserve police officer in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I think he’s gonna do us a real good job in this town,” Felts said.

Town Attorney Bob Notestine swore Parker in near the end of the BOMA meeting and Alexander presented him with a badge.

“As the former police chief I want to hand this to you,” Alexander said with a laugh. For the past week or so after Huffines left, Alexander said he had technically been police chief according to law.

Parker had some parting words for the audience and for all Nolensville residents after his swearing in. He spoke of the sense of obligation he felt as the city’s new chief.

“I want to leave you with these thoughts,” he said. “When I first started my career, the first sheriff—Fleming Williams— I worked for told me, ‘Don’t let a victim be victimized twice, once by the bad guy and the second time by you not doing your job.’ So I pledge to you that won’t happen.”