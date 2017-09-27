New police officers graduate Friday from Academy

More than 90 newly certified law enforcement officers, including new officers with the Brentwood Police, Fairview Police, Spring Hill Police, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, will graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 during a ceremony at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church (3475 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN).

“These graduates have chosen a challenging yet rewarding career in which they will protect the communities where we live and work,” said TLETA Director Brian Grisham. “TLETA strives to prepare and equip its students to excel in any police department or sheriff’s office in the state. I commend the students of Basic Police School Class 1825 for their commitment, dedication, and accomplishments.”

TLETA’s Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards of law enforcement necessary for success. The newly certified officers will join thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA. As Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training facility, TLETA has trained more than 19,000 cadets during Basic Police School classes and over 53,000 students during its more than 1,700 specialized schools.

Graduates of Basic Police School Class 1825 will serve police departments, sheriffs’ offices, and state agencies.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn will be the graduation speaker.

Guests should use the parking lot located on Juarez Drive directly across from Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. (This is the only lot to be used for the graduation.) Entrance to the church is directly across the street. Please enter through the church’s main entrance.

The next Basic Police School class begins on Sunday, Oct. 1.