A multitude of stores to open soon in Brentwood’s Hill Center

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The past several months have seen numerous businesses moving into the massive Hill Center Brentwood development at the corner of Franklin Road and Maryland Way.

Restaurants like Holler & Dash biscuit house, Nama Sushi, Uncle Julio’s and Del Frisco’s Grille have increased the number of dining destinations in the city. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has given visitors a place to relax and unwind, and consulting firm LBMC now looks out over much of Brentwood from its new headquarters on the upper levels of the Hill Center’s largest office building.

There is still more, much more, to come for the development. The Brentwood Home Page recently got in touch with Amy Kovar, who handles public relations for the Hill Center, to learn more about what is next for the Hill Center.

Kovar provided the following lists of businesses expected to open in the Hill Center in the coming weeks and months, as well as their targeted opening dates.

Coming to the Hill Center soon:

Hemline – targeted opening April 1

Noire the Nail Bar – anticipated opening mid-April

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – targeted opening April 27

Dress Up – expected opening April 27

Fab’rik – possible opening in April

The Cosmetic Market – targeted opening May 1

Paper Source – targeted opening May 2

Core Power Yoga – targeted opening May 5

Peter Millar – targeted late spring/early summer opening

Alumni Hall – targeted late spring/early summer opening

First Tennessee Bank – targeted opening June 1

Sur La Table – targeted opening June 21

Brentwood Dental – targeted opening June 26

Francesca’s – to be determined

TMPartners – fall 2017

All of these businesses are part of the Phase 1 development of the Hill Center, which consists of 66,000 square feet of retail space and 158,000 square feet of office space. Phase 2 developments are still to come and, according to the center’s website, will more than double the size of the current development. Phase 2 will bring an additional 84,000 square feet of retail and 292,000 square feet of office space to the Hill Center.