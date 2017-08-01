New Time Out section launches with content for Moms

Time = Something moms never have enough of

Out = A place moms love to go, any time, any place

TIME OUT = The place for moms to learn, laugh and connect

Mothers are busy people. Very busy people. Home Page Media Group is proud to present a new section dedicated to modern-day parents, an underserved community of tech savvy, educated, dedicated moms.

The all-inclusive section will have stories that discuss, highlight and sometimes make fun of the ins and outs of parenting. We believe our readers have been missing this content so we found a group of women writers (and an occasional qualified man) to bring the discussion to you.

One working mom contributor, Julie Holt, has been with the Home Pages since 2015 bringing you a humorous weekly column called The Lighter Side. Julie loves to share her family stories in her column but she is going to be doing even more.

Megan Stricklin, a passionate cook and dedicated at-home mom, will be writing on various topics. Her first column will appear later this week (Hint: 1st child birthday vs 3rd child birthdays) and you are going to love her recipes.

Dr. James Wellborn, a local adolescent psychologist and author, is sharing with us a 13-part series on raising children. We’ll also be sharing some information from his book, Raising Teens in the 21st Century.

Amazing chef entrepreneur, Jennifer McNabb, at Whisked and Ready will be providing tips on food prep for busy women. McNabb worked with us several years ago and is a proud graduate of our first Be Healthy Challenge.

And recent addition to the team, Leena Kollar, will be a contributor with some fun takes on motherhood. Kollar is also a contributor to StyleHomePage.com and has a blog on style called The Style Spectrum.

We will also be tackling a few topics such as raising athletes, homeschool options, back to school readiness, and just some overall “staying sane” ideas.

We have been planning this for months and we are just giddy to see what you think. Be sure to check back each day for new content and let us know what you think.

