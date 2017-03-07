New traffic cams added to Brentwood network

Brentwood has added three new live traffic cameras to the city network that are available to residents as well as the media.

The additional cameras were part of an upgrade performed by the City of Brentwood’s Technology Department.

In all, there are now 21 high definition cameras installed from the north end of the city near Interstate 65 to the southern edge.

Brentwood previously had traffic cameras, but with the upgrade added three additional cameras. The cameras are viewable on the city’s website by clicking on the camera icon in the middle of the page, and bookmarking them on devices for future use.

The city also announced that the media are welcome to use the cameras,

The city warns motorists not to use the cameras while driving.

This project cost about $60,000 for the cameras and technology to operate them. Technology Director, John Allman, said “we were able to do this so efficiently for citizens by creating and executing this project with city staff instead of a contractor. Traffic operations and technology team members installed the cameras over the past few months and will maintain them going forward.”

City Commissioner Betsy Crossley said, “This service is so easy to access. If you are at home, you can check the traffic on your laptop or tablet before leaving. If you are already in your car and need traffic info, just pull over and get real time information on your smartphone. It is instant access to your own personal “Brentwood traffic concierge.”