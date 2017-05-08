New viral video from Chick-fil-A yoga pants moms just in time for Mother’s Day

Five Franklin moms known as The Texting Yoga Pants have produced another video just in time for Mothers Day.

It is set in a maternity ward and is a send-up of the childbirth experience set over a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” soundtrack.

In 2015, The Texting Yoga Pants’ video “I Wanna Go to Chick-fil-A” went viral. Sung to Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” the ladies’ first video was an anthem to all the moms out there who work hard and need a break.

They also produced a video about finally breaking down and buying a minivan.

The group is Lauren Tenney, Chelsea Cunningham, Jess Smith, Deidra Romero and Jenilee Elst.

Romero said the Texting Yoga Pants started receiving offers for commercials and ad agencies following the original Chick-fil-A video.

They did a Chex cereal commercial, which was shot in Franklin’s Jim Warren Park.