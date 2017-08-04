New water line going in; part of Carothers to close nights

CITY OF FRANKLIN

Beginning Sunday evening August 6, through Tuesday evening August 8, Carothers Parkway between East McEwen Drive and Liberty Pike will be detoured around water line construction in the roadway.

The closure hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of these nights, to minimize the impact to residents and visitors who travel this road.

The project will include the re-construction of roadway pavement and re-installation of pavement markings. During the day, all lanes will be open and temporary markings will guide drivers.

Franklin Police officers will assist drivers approaching this zone before and after the closures during the installation and removal of temporary traffic control devices and barrels.

Detour signage will direct northbound motorists eastward on Liberty Pike to Turning Wheel Lane going north, and then back west on East McEwen Drive to Carothers Parkway. Detour signage will direct southbound motorists westward on East McEwen Drive to Mallory Lane going south, and then back east on Liberty Pike.

This water line project will facilitate service to new developments in the rapidly growing Carothers Parkway corridor.