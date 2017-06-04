New wellness plan bans homemade foods from Williamson County schools

By A.J. DUGGER III

Williamson County Schools are banning the distribution of homemade foods at schools for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

Trinity Elementary, Clovercroft Elementary and Longview Elementary already had bans in effect. In fact, Trinity banned all food for in-school birthday celebrations last year. The overwhelming reason was allergies.

“We do have many students and staff members with very astute allergies and diabetes and such. The ban on homemade food helps to promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Carol Birdsong, communications director for Williamson County Schools.

Rather than a parent bringing homemade cupcakes and cookies for a child’s classmates, the school district is now suggesting to bring educational and inedible objects such as pencils, bookmarks, books, etc.

“You may donate a book in your child’s name to the library, or donate an educational game or book to the classroom in honor of the student or staff member. If you like, you could also have a family member come in and read to the class as a special treat,” Birdsong said.

Part of the change is due to the school district updating its wellness plan.

Along with the healthier eating choices, students are required to get a certain amount of exercise each week through activities such as jump rope, walking, sports, recess, and physical education classes.

A physical law amendment made effective in April 2017 stated that elementary school students get 130 minutes of physical activity per week with a minimum 15 minute period of exercise each day. Middle and high school students are required to get at least 90 minutes of physical activity per week.

With these efforts combined, the hope is to improve the healthy lifestyles of students while keeping allergy threats at an all time low.