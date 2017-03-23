New Williamson GOP chair wants to educate on government

By EMILY R. WEST

Operating at a different pace than during an election cycle, Debbie Deaver is looking at how to keep the Williamson County Republican Party energized.

After a grueling 2016 election year, the new county Republican Party chair said she wants to keep people informed and help others wade through the frustration of politics. Deaver became the new head of the party after its reorganization in late February. Former Franklin Mayor Tom Miller lost to her in the party’s election.

Deaver said she feels like voters have become frustrated, and she would like to create an environment to help that. In fact, it’s her number one vision for the party during the next two years.

“I think that people are looking for those who are like-minded,” she said. “They are looking for companionship and fellowship. That is how we develop the party.”

Deaver became engaged in politics in 2007. She said she randomly happened upon an episode of Oprah with her guests Barack and Michelle Obama. She said felt then she knew he would become the president. When she tried to talk to her friends about the topic, she felt that they didn’t understand. She said that’s how she learned to identify those who were Democrats.

“At that moment, I realized that the rights and freedoms and our way of life could go away,” she said. “I realized that for the first time freedom is never guaranteed.”

Deaver said at the end of it all, she wants those in the party to know the core values of being a Republican and have the ability to articulate it.

“We are the party of rugged individualism,” she said. “We are never going to all agree but we can unite behind our party platform. It’s OK if you and I don’t believe the same things. But the Constitution and the foundation of our government – it’s our road map.”

During the next few months, Deaver said she wanted to plan camps and speakers to help those better understand topics of the Constitution, the Electoral College and Republican values overall.

With 2018 two years off, Deaver said she wasn’t aware of anyone actively already thinking about their election goals at this juncture.

“We support all candidates in the primary,” she said. “But in the end, we always want a Republican, of course.”

About Deaver

Deaver came to the Franklin-area after she and her husband Allen wanted to find a place to retire with their kids. The two lived in Florida for decades prior to their move to Williamson County.

Her daughter Sydney recently graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and works with an advertising agency in Nashville. Her other daughter Clair has dabbled in politics already while attending college, working for Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) and Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson’s Station). She also interned with Congressman Marsha Blackburn (R-Brentwood) and worked at the American Embassy in New Zealand. Both of her girls graduated from Williamson County Schools.

As a day-job, Deaver still works in small business. She and her husband created a company that specializes in helping zoo animals that have contracted illnesses in captivity. They also created a breathing treatment device for animals using melted plastic and hamster wheels.

During the last eight years, Deaver has served on the Republican Women of Williamson County. She’s also a member of the Williamson County Republican Party Advisory Board and the Chairman’s Circle. She’s also a member of the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women and has attended several of the state conventions as a delegate. Last year, she also attended the National Republican Convention as a delegate at large.