New York Times’ David Brooks will speak at MBA on "Character and Leadership in a Divisive Age"

Best-selling author and New York Times columnist David Brooks will present “Character and Leadership in a Divisive Age ” from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Road, Nashville.

The Evening Conversation event is hosted by The Trinity Forum, which describes itself as “a nonprofit organization that engages leaders with the great ideas of civilization in the context of faith for personal and societal renewal.”

In his talk, Brooks will discuss how character development is essential to human flourishing and social justice, the aspects of society that have corroded character formation, and ways to rebuild thoughtful leadership.

David Brooks is an op-ed columnist for the New York Times, teaches at Yale University, and appears regularly on The News Hour on PBS, NPR’s All Things Considered, and NBC’s Meet the Press. He is author of Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How they Got there; On Paradise Drive: How We Live

Now (And Always Have) in the Future Tense; and The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character and Achievement, and most recently The Road to Character.

You may register to attend by clicking HERE. The registration fee is $10.

Direct questions about this event or the Trinity Forum to Alyssa Abraham at aabraham@ttf.org or (202) 944-9881.