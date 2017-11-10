Proposed new senior housing zoning district discussed

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new zoning district for senior housing was proposed and discussed at Thursday morning’s City Commission information session.

The SI-5 zoning designation would potentially create a middle ground for developers looking to establish senior living facilities in Brentwood. As it stands now, senior housing can only be built on C-1 commercially zoned land or in the SI-4 district, which was created to accommodate The Heritage at Brentwood senior living community.

The SI-4 district comes with many requirements that limit its applicability in other parts of town. For instance, it requires a minimum 25 acre lot and stipulates that at least three different types of residences are offered.

City staff presented an outline of the SI-5 plan to the commissioners Thursday morning to garner feedback and gauge their interest in proceeding with its further development.

According to the staff presentation, the SI-5 designation is intended to be more restrictive than either SI-4 or the commercial designations that now govern senior housing.

It does not allow for any detached units or town homes such as are offered at The Heritage at Brentwood and it puts a limit of two stories on SI-5 developments.

SI-5 would set a maximum density of 6.5 units per acre, the same as SI-4 but less than C-1, which allows for unlimited density.

The SI-5 designation would also not permit any commercial activity on the property except for very limited cases within senior living facilities, such as, for instance, a hair salon for residents.

It sets a minimum lot size for SI-5 uses at 5 acres and a maximum at 25 acres.

Staff pointed to the Morning Pointe assisted living center on Wilson Pike as a model for the type of facility that could be suitable for smaller, remnant tracts of land throughout the city.

That land was rezoned for a commercial use with special restrictions to allow for the facility to be built there.

SI-5 would allow the city to sidestep the commercial zoning altogether, and with it possibly allay the concerns of some residents reluctant to support commercial rezonings close to their homes.

“A commercial zoning designation is a pretty extreme step in Brentwood,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said. “There have been a couple of proposals for some senior living facilities where some of the neighbors said, ‘I don’t mind that use, I just don’t want it commercial because that potentially opens the door for everything else under that zoning district.’”

Bednar said that concern still exists even when the city puts special restrictions on a commercial property prohibiting other types of businesses from being established there.

With SI-5, developers would have a clear idea of what restrictions they have to abide by up front.

“This will be a district where we set the limits up front,” Bednar said. “You’ve got to fit within these requirements if you want to try this. Otherwise, under the commercial zoning each one can come and say, I want this and I want that.”

Some city commissioners were not eager to turn again to the subject of a new zoning district for senior housing.

“This seems to me like something we’ve visited several times,” Commissioner Mark Gorman said.

Commissioner Regina Smithson agreed.

“My opinion is we can leave it just the way it is,” Smithson said. “We have talked about this, different forms of it over the last’” few years.

Mayor Jill Burgin, however, pointed out that the proposed SI-5 district differs from ones previously discussed and rejected in recent years.

“This is a totally different perspective that might allow for some remnant tracts to be considered for assisted living that wouldn’t be in a commercial zoning designation,” she said. “It’s different than rezoning tons of Brentwood. It’s giving another option that’s more palatable for residents than living next to commercially zoned property.”

Commissioner Rhea Little said senior housing is a topic that he gets asked about a lot from his constituents. He said he has known many people with family members who have had to enter assisted living facilities. Many of them have been forced to get up every morning and drive out of town to care for and visit their loved ones.

Little said he is interested in seeing if a new senior zoning district is a viable option for the city.

Brentwood currently has six senior living facilities, with approximately 900 beds between them. Little wondered if that is enough.

“When you look at life expectancies and aging demographics in this area, it looks like we’ve got 900 beds for this,” Little said. “My sense is that there is a much greater need in the population of Brentwood for that.”

Commissioner Betsy Crossley made a similar point.

“The people who built this place for any many years or decades now have to leave the place they helped build because there’s no place in Brentwood for them to retire,” she said. That is why she thinks the issue warrants a closer look.

Whether or not the commissioners sense a real need in the city for additional senior living facilities is at the center of the debate, Bednar said.

“The question really becomes, do you see a growing need for these types of facilities over time in this community?” he asked. “And if so is it your preference to have the ability to deal with these on some of these remnant tracts…that you define through the SI-5, or deal with them as they come to you individually under C-1?”

Commissioner Ken Travis had raised the point that even though senior living space may be limited in Brentwood, there are several facilities under construction just outside the city limits.

“I know people are saying we want one in Brentwood, but it’s not like they can only live in Brentwood,” he said.

Commissioner Anne Dunn said she would like to get a firm idea of just how many such facilities there were near Brentwood.

“Maybe these things are there or coming and we just don’t know about them all,” she said.

The issue is still far from being included on an actual City Commission agenda. Bednar said that staff would come back to the commissioners in early 2018 with additional information related to the SI-5 proposal.