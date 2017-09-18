Newest A. Marshall Southern restaurant concept is hiring this week

Deacon’s New South — a modern, Southern concept by A. Marshall Family Foods which will open in downtown Nashville’s business district this fall — is hosting a

job fair to fill various positions this week.

The hiring event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 23 at the restaurant, located at 401 Church Street in downtown Nashville.

Available roles include line and prep cooks, porter, butcher, lead prep and production assistant, hosts, servers, server assistants and bartenders.

A. Marshall Family Foods is a Middle Tennessee hospitality company which also owns and operates Puckett’s Grocery, Puckett’s Boat House, Homestead Manor, Scout’s Pub and Hattie Jane’s Creamery.

Applications may be filled out on site and interested parties should bring a current resume and valid photo I.D. For those who are unable to attend the job fair, applications are also available online at www.deaconsnewsouth.com.

Deacon’s New South is set to open its doors in the historic Life & Casualty Tower next month. It will feature a prominent dry-aging room and an exposed kitchen setting with a wood fire grill, as well as two bars, an eclectic lounge and a private area that can be reserved for large parties. The menu will feature elevated, chef-curated dishes with a focus on high-quality cuts of meat dry-aged onsite and hints of flavors and techniques from around the world.

To get updates including menu details and construction progress, like and follow Deacon’s at facebook.com/deaconsnewsouth and on Twitter and Instagram @deaconsnewsouth.