Newly named Japan ambassador to keynote Scout event in Franklin

The Natchez Trace District of the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America next month will honor the service and dedication of Bill Hagerty, the newly named Ambassador to Japan, at the 2017 Williamson County Good Scout Event.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. on April 20 at the Embassy Suites Cool Springs, 820 Crescent Centre Dr, Franklin, TN 37067.

Hagerty is the organizer for the Nashville MLS Committee and serves on the Boards of Pinnacle Bank, Cheekwood, Ryman Hospitality Properties, and the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America. He is an Eagle Scout from Gallatin, Tenn., and is active with his sons in Troop 31 at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Nashville.

Hagerty was the Tennessee Commissioner of Economic Development from 2011-2015 and broke three consecutive all-time records for job creation, bringing Tennessee to #1 in the Southeast for job growth, #1 in the Southeast for personal income growth, and #1 in the region for overall state GDP growth.

The Natchez Trace District serves 2,973 local Scout participants in Williamson County teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development. Contributions will go directly to support the programs of the Natchez Trace District, Boy Scouts of America.

For more information on the event, contact Logan McCoy at lmccoy@mtcbsa.org or 731-225-4468.