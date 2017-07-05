Next Brentwood Library book sale is July 21-23

The Friends of the Brentwood Library organization is hosting a quarterly used book sale from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

The sale will operate from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s hours will be 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, all items will be half off.

There is a large collection of DVDs, music CDs and Books on CD in this sale. They also have a collection of the Teaching Company’s Great Courses. These are in all formats (VHS, DVD, CD, tape). Summer is typically the Friends’ largest sale of the year. Money raised from the sale funds many activities at the Brentwood Library, including the summer reading program

The library accepts donations of books, CDs, videos, DVDs, books on tape, encyclopedias, puzzles and games year-round. To donate books, simply drop off donations at the check out counter at the library during the library’s hours. Those with a large donation can call ahead of time to arrange for someone to help unload at the back door with a cart.

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the community’s library. Past funding initiatives include on-site training and conference scholarships for staff, technology equipment for library patrons, and art and showcase displays for the entire community.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. For more information, call the library at 615-371-0090.