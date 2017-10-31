Next Gateway Masterworks concert is Nov. 13 in Franklin

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra will present Brilliant Colors, the next concert in The Masterworks Series, on Nov. 13 in Franklin.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre.

This concert features three rarely heard works in which the composers employ color, in the form of orchestral sound. The nine-year-old ensemble, comprised of professional musicians from Middle Tennessee and beyond, will be performing Franz Schreker’s Chamber Symphony, Ottorino Respighi’s Trittico Botticelli ano and Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches.

The first piece, Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker, has interesting writing for orchestral instruments including percussion, harp, celesta and a type of organ. The second piece is by Respighi, a name many people associate with a massive orchestra and his brilliant tone-poems about Rome (Pines, of Rome, Fountains of Rome), but he wrote a number of beautiful works for smaller orchestras including this colorful piece based on three famous paintings by Botticelli. Finally the third piece is by Aaron Copland, and the GCO has championed his works since their first season. The energetic Latin American sketches is rarely heard but is a wonderful piece by an iconic American composer.

“We recorded the Chamber Symphony of Franz Schreker on our Chamber Symphonies disc,” explains Gregory Wolynec, Gateway Chamber Orchestra Music Director. “Preparing it 7 years later is like getting reacquainted with an old friend that we have missed.”

Tickets for the performance are available online here or at the Franklin Theatre box office, 419 Main Street.