By WCS InFocus

With the opening of three new Williamson County schools in the fall of 2018-19, there comes the all-important task of naming each school.

Beginning in August, Williamson County community members will be able to give their suggestions on names for the new elementary and middle schools in Thompson’s Station and the new elementary school in Brentwood.

Start thinking – details on how to submit suggestions will be available in InFocus in the coming weeks.