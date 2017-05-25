14 food trucks coming to Nolensville festival on Friday

By LANDON WOODROOF

As food trucks have increased in popularity in recent years, more and more people are finding that some of their favorite culinary destinations sit atop four wheels.

People will get a chance to sample some of those roving kitchens this Friday, May 26 in Nolensville. There, the Nolensville Farmer’s Market will be hosting its 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fourteen trucks will be set up at the Nolensville Historic School at 7248 Nolensville Road for the event.

Nolensville Farmer’s Market Manager Kasi Haire said the idea for the festival grew out of the relationships the market had formed with various food truck vendors over the past couple of years. Typically, one food truck is invited to operate at the market each Saturday that it is open. Haire noticed that they were always popular.

“We thought Nolensville really supports food trucks,” she said. “The food trucks at the market are doing really well, so we thought it would be a really neat event, something that Nolensville has never had before.”

Haire and others who run the market decided that the first Friday after public schools let out would be a good time to schedule the food truck rally. That way it could serve as kind of a kick-off celebration for summer vacation.

The event was a success in its first year. Almost too much of a success, as several food trucks had long lines and ran out of food before the evening was up.

Haire has tried to address that issue this year, adding four extra trucks to meet demand, bringing the total number of trucks at the event to 14.

Haire’s husband, Daniel, started the market with a group of his friends in 2014. Proceeds from the food truck event will go to support the farmer’s market, which, in addition to selling food, does various acts of community service. This past spring the market helped re-stripe the parking lot at the historic school, undertook a landscaping project there and supported some area school sports teams.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon from May through October and usually features between 25 and 30 vendors, Haire said.

She and her husband got interested in farmer’s markets partially for family reasons.

“We obviously loved shopping local and eating as organically as we [could],” she said. “We have a large family with four kids. Shopping at Whole Foods wan’t really an option for us financially.”

The couple wished there was a way for them to get quality food from the source, but found there was not an option for that in Nolensville.

Now, Kasi said, fresh-grown food is just “a part of our lifestyle.” She and her husband moved to College Grove and actually started a hobby farm.

“We don’t produce enough to sell, we just produce for our family,” she said.

Here is a full list of the 14 vendors who will be set up at the Nolensville Historic School on Friday for the food truck festival:

The Grilled Cheeserie Food Truck

The Brothers Burger

2 Girls N’ A Hot Dog

Hibachi4Hire

Itty Bitty Donuts

Uncle Bud’s

Nucci’s Gelato

Bacon Nation

Califarmia Food Truck

Don Miguel Juicery + Rustic Kitchen

Et Voila Bistro & Bakery

Tacos Maria

Padrinos Pops

Prince’s Hot Chicken South

To find out more about the Nolensville Farmer’s Market, like which vendors will be there each week, follow the market’s Facebook page.