Ninja Turtles in Franklin, off, Food Trucks in Spring Hill, on … so far

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER & A.J. DUGGER

One event has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Cindy making its way up through Middle Tennessee.

Event organizers said Friday that an 8 p..m. showing of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” at Pinkerton Park for Franklin Movies in the Park has been cancelled.

But, even with tornado watches in effect and severe storms ripping through Middle Tennessee, other event organizers are saying the show must go on.

Sonja Rine, Spring Hill recreation manager, said as of 2 p.m. Friday the Food Truck Friday and adult prom events scheduled for this evening would still go on.

“Almost all of our events are rain or shine,” she said.

She said she spoke with the food truck vendors and the band playing tonight and told them to use their discretion on if they should cancel. But, she said if the tornado threats get too bad, she has some advice.

“If there’s a tornado – don’t!” she said.

Rine said the city would keep monitoring the weather themselves and if it starts getting too bad they would call the events and post it on social media – the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Web site.

Food Truck Friday is slated today for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Port Royal Park and the Blue Suede Night adult prom is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Morning Pointe.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@timefreepress.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.