Nissan Foundation grant supports STARS cultural diversity programs

The Nissan Foundation has named STARS a 2017 grant recipient, receiving $15,000 to support the Middle Tennessee organization’s “Understanding Bullying Prevention Through the Lens of Cultural Competence” initiative.

“Understanding the necessity of cultural competence is crucial to achieving civil discourse in our schools and workplaces,” STARS CEO Rodger Dinwiddie said. “By awarding us this grant, the Nissan Foundation will support STARS as we continue working to reduce bullying and harassment by promoting understanding and appreciation of the things that make us different.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nissan Foundation was created in 1992 as a response to the three weeks of violent civil unrest that occurred near Nissan’s then U.S. sales and marketing company in Southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict. Nissan established a $5 million endowment to promote cultural diversity within southern Los Angeles neighborhoods.

For 25 years, the Nissan Foundation has been awarding grants to nonprofits working to break down societal barriers and build inclusive communities through education and outreach. Grant recipients promote cultural diversity across a variety of arts, education, social and public programs in seven U.S. communities where Nissan operates. Learn more about the 29 2017 Nissan Foundation grantees.

“It is a privilege to once again recognize STARS with a Nissan Foundation grant for the work it is doing to foster dialogue around race relations and to promote cultural diversity,” said Nissan Foundation President Scott Becker, who is also senior vice president of administration for Nissan North America, Inc., in Franklin “The Nissan Foundation’s singular focus of supporting organizations promoting cultural understanding and tolerance allows us to make a significant impact.”

Offered in more than 160 school and community sites throughout Middle Tennessee, STARS’ five evidence-based programs and services support young people in overcoming the social and emotional barriers they face by addressing issues like bullying, substance abuse and violence. The “Understanding Bullying Prevention Through the Lens of Cultural Competence” training is designed to help participants explore diversity in terms of culture, age, gender, sexual orientation, spiritual beliefs, socio-economic status and language as it relates to best practices in fostering kindness and reducing harassment.

“STARS is incredibly grateful that the Nissan Foundation chose our organization to receive this generous grant,”said STARS Chief Development Officer Erin Daunic. “The ‘Understanding Bullying Prevention Through the Lens of Cultural Competence’ training has positively impacted so many already, and this grant will allow us to continue to do so.”